West Monroe holds public vision session for city “Master Plan”

WEST MONORE, LA (KTVE/KARD) West Monroe is looking to create a master plan for the city and they need your input.

They held their first public vision session this morning. The city wants to develop housing and neighborhoods, transportation and parks and recreation.

Another meeting will be held tomorrow at 5:30 p-m. You can also view this session on Zoom; the information can be found here:

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89447329156?pwd=SThPSDJMV1JuZ0VWZUpmc2t6Y2Y3QT09 Meeting ID: 894 4732 9156 Passcode: 112997 One tap mobile +13126266799,,89447329156# US (Chicago)

+13462487799,,89447329156# US (Houston)