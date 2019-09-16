West Monroe High School lockdown suspects appear in court

by: Isabel Albritton

WEST MONROE, La. (09/16/2019)– West Monroe High School went under an hour long lockdown on Tuesday, Sept. 10th, after two armed trespassers were spotted on campus by a teacher.

On Monday, prosecutors mentioned that Matthew Hutson and Theodore Herr were not spotted until they had already reached the middle of the campus and had even been inside of a classroom. During the arrest Hutson told officers he and Herr were bail bondsmen looking for a specific student. He later changed his story.

Hutson and Herr originally had a bond of 62 hundred dollars, but after District Attorney, Steve Tew, requested for a withdraw, the bonds increased for a second time since their arrest.

Hutson and Herr face charges of having a firearm on school property ,criminal trespassing, and unlawful disruption of a school. The judge set a total bond of 15,200 dollars each.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance also issued a cease and desist letter to both men, ordering them to stop calling themselves bail bondsmen.

Both men will also be required to wear an ankle monitor for at least a month, cannot be on any property owned by Ouachita Parish Schools, nor can they possess a firearm until their cases have been decided.

Hutson and Herr are scheduled to report back to court Thursday, September 19th.

