WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It was championship Saturday Louisiana high school baseball as West Monroe rallies from big early deficit to down St. Amant 9-6 in class 5a final



A three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth powered West Monroe to a 9-6 come-from-behind win over St. Amant. The 5a game completed the four-day LHSAA Non-select baseball tournament Saturday night at Mcmurry park.