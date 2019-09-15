WEST MONROE: Gaming fanatics gather for the 4th annual Pokécon

WEST MONROE, LA (09/15/19)– Gaming fanatics gathered in West Monroe for the fourth annual Pokécon. This con is open to all ages as they have multiple activities: vendors, painting with a Pokémon, an escapee room, and even a gaming tournament. Event officials say this is the only Pokémon con in this area and it offers a way for the community to get involved in one locally.



“I’m from this area but we didn’t have Pokémon stuff here when I was a kid and it’s nice to have a con here for people. It’s a good to be a geek, it’s something geeking for the whole community,” said Nathan Tremaine, Coordinator and Director.



The Pokécon was a two day event. If you missed out this year, don’t worry they are already planning for the next one.