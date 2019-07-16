West Monroe fight leads to knives being drawn, two arrested

WEST MONROE, La. — A fight between a father and son ended in bloodshed and two arrests.

According to arrest reports, the victim and his father were arguing on Slack Street when the father, 49-year-old Joshua Avery pulled a knife on his son.

The son tells police that the pair began wrestling and that he was cut on the hand and stabbed in the neck. He also told police that 24-year-old Evelyn Truitt also cut him on the back while he was wrestling with his father.

Officers could see a long cut on the victim’s back, puncture wounds on the shoulder and neck, and a cut on the hand.

When questioned by police, Avery says he felt threatened during the altercation because the victim was putting him in a headlock. Avery admits to pulling out the knife but denies cutting his son.

Truitt also admitted to putting a knife on the victim’s back but also denies cutting him.

Both were arrested and charged with aggravated battery. Their bond has not been set at this time.

