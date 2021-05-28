West Monroe Farmer’s Market hosts grand opening this weekend

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Farmer’s Market is back in full swing and some locals have already stopped by to pick up some freshly picked produce.

“Plums, peaches, squash, cucumbers, zucchini, you name it, we’ve got it,” Christan Bates, an employee, said. “We also got local honey, so it’s awesome.”

Some customers traveled from all over the area, including Michael Willams from Rayville.

“And the people here they are just so pleasant,” Williams said. “They know how to greet you. It’s just nice to be around very pleasant people and we are just having a great day out here at the farmers market.”

James Page says stopping by the farmer’s market makes him think of the days he would stop by as a child.

“Oh it’s great,” Page said. “What they have here looks good and it’s fresh, I mean I know they are having struggles getting certain things up to where they need to be, but it looks great and it’s like I remember it.”

Williams said he’s glad the farmer’s market is open, now he can make some of his favorite dishes for the family.

“Yes, ma’am I’ve got a purple-hull peas,” Williams said. “I got 4 bags of purple-hull peas, because I love purple-hull peas and my family does too, so we are just going to enjoy the day, you know.”

Customers walked out with multiple bags full of goodies to enjoy.

“I actually picked out some pickles. I love stuff that’s put up like that and of course I’m carrying stuff for somebody else, and she bought a little bit of everything. she likes, as they say spread the love around, so she purchased a lot of things.

The seasonal grand opening of the West Monroe Farmer’s Market will be on Saturday, May 29, from 9am-2pm. There will be about 40 vendors and something for the entire family to enjoy, including yoga and baby goats for the kids.

After the grand opening, the market will be open from 7:30AM-5PM from Monday through Saturday for the rest of the season.