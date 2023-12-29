WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Farmers Market and Monroe Civic Center have drop-off locations available for those wanting to recycle their live Christmas trees.

Leaving live trees up for an excessive period of time is a fire hazard. Not only would recycling them ensure safety, but it would also contribute to beautification projects in the community.

Sheila Kay Downhour, executive director of Ouachita Green, says that the trees will be “chipped up and mulched up for here in our area, and so when you see some beautiful tree leaves growing or some beautiful flowers later, you can say, ‘I had a part in that.'”

The two locations will be accepting drop-offs until January 7th, 2024. Ouachita Green will also be hosting a golf tournament with Calvert Crossing in March 2024, if you would like to show your support for this initiative.

For more information, you may CLICK HERE.