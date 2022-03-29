WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A local family is in need of donations after a devastating house fire destroyed their home.

The Mcmillan family is now trying to get back on their feet after losing everything they owned.

“I was here. I was able to smell it, and I woke up because if it would’ve been five minutes later we wouldn’t have gotten out.” Says one of the family members, Alexis Mcmillan.

The family says they woke up to a smoke of fire just before 2 a.m. on March 29th. Alexis McMillan says all she could think of were her kids.

“There was no getting out of it and all I could think was the fire was gonna get to us. And we watched as it moved to the backyard. It kept getting closer to us and we watched the power line fall . I didn’t know what to do because I had my kids and my dog.” Says Mcmillan.

Members of her family inside the house included her kids, her mom, her dad, and her grandmother. The McMillans have lived in the house for two years, and they say the house didn’t have insurance. They’re currently staying at a hotel provided by the Red Cross.

Although days could be limited, they say they’re now looking for a new home , but their pockets are very tight. They’re now accepting any type donation possible.

My daughter is out of pull-ups, sippy cups, and no under clothes. My boys don’t have any shoes, blankets, or pillows. And right now my main focus is to find a house for us to stay in.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ouachita Parish Fire Department. The

Donations are needed for the Mcmillan family. Alexis Mcmillan and Shannon Brooks Mcmillan can be contacted to their Facebook account for donations.