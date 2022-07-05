WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Police Department is working with Volunteer Louisiana through the Lieutenant Governor’s Office to provide this valuable and free training.

Volunteers who are certified will be called upon to assist first responders in times of crisis in the community. There will also be other volunteer opportunities such as distributions, working at shelters, and assisting in community services.

Join the FREE two-day training in basic West Monroe Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) and emergency preparedness on Saturdays, July 23rd and August 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The training will take place at the West Ouachita Senior Center located at 1800 N. 7th St. West Monroe, LA 71291.

All refreshments, lunch, and training materials will be provided. Registration is required. For more information, go to www.volunteerlouisiana.gov. To sign up for the classes, scan the QR code or use the link below: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L9C6DWN