West Monroe Community Center providing needed assistance to residents

WEST MONROE, La-– The West Monroe Community Center is partnering with Louisiana Delta Community College to once again offer ESL classes to the community.

ESL (English as a Second Language) classes will resume for new and returning students on Monday, July 20. Classes are offered at the West Monroe Community Center on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the facility’s Community Learning Center located at 504 Filhiol Avenue in West Monroe.

New students must complete an application to attend.

To learn more about ESL classes or other services and programs provided by the West Monroe Community Center, please call the Center at (318) 387-4001 or visitwww.facebook.com/wmcommctr.

