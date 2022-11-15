WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The West Monroe City Council passes an ordinance which requires carbon monoxide detectors to be installed in rental units starting next year.

The passing of the ordinance comes after the bill, Louisiana Legislature Act 458, passed in the 2022 legislative session.

The act applies to any rental unit or home sold or leased after January 1, 2023, and requires at least one carbon monoxide detector in the home.

West Monroe fire chief, Charlie Simmons, says it was crucial to approve the addition of carbon monoxide detectors in homes for the safety of our community.

“Carbon monoxide detectors are very important, especially in homes where there are gas appliances. It’s something that is actually a state law,” said Simmons.

“Basically our ordinance is matching that in case there is a spot somewhere or within that law and or it is not required, but we are going to make sure that we do require them for safety purposes.”

Simmons suggests buying at least one affordable carbon monoxide detector or the combination units.

“You don’t have to have as many carbon monoxide detectors in your home as you would with smoke alarms, sleeping areas, things like that. As long as you have one carbon monoxide detector per level, other than that one will typically do the job.”

A landlord will be responsible for installing one in a property up for lease.

The law also says that any home that has a generator installed after the new year must have a carbon monoxide detector.