WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Citizen’s Police Academy is an eleven-week program designed to give citizens a working knowledge of the West Monroe Police Department. Each session consists of weekly classes that meet at various locations in the city of West Monroe. Classes are held in the spring and fall each year.

The instruction gives citizens a knowledge of the job of a police officer with the West Monroe Police Department. The topics covered include the following: Patrol, Detectives, Crime Scene, Evidence, Crash Reconstruction, K-9, SWAT, Use of Force, DWI Investigations, Street Crimes, Metro Narcotics, 9-1-1 Operations and Communications, Community Police, Records, and Mental Health.

The West Monroe Police Department sponsors the Citizen’s Police Academy with the goal of educating attendees on the operations of the Department. This is accomplished through lecture, demonstrations, hands on activities, and tours, Attendees will have an opportunity to ride along with a police officer as part of the experience.