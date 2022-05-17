WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Ouachita parish 911 communications district recently provided a tour of their emergency response system. The director of the district says that the resident’s safety is their top priority.

Jade Gabb, “Our mission statement for Ouachita 911 is ensuring that we always focus on getting the right people to the right place at the right time when they need it most.”

The Ouachita Parish 911 communications district is utilized by residents in case of emergencies, director of the communication district Jade Gabb says the center received one hundred thousand calls in 2021.



Jade Gabb, “So in 2021 we took roughly 99thousand 9-1-1 calls into the center, that’s around two hundred and seventy-five calls a day, and about elevn calls an hour.”

Gabb says there are rare incidents where residents accidentality call 9-1-1. He says that when this happens residents should notify dispatch of the accident as soon as possible.



Jade Gabb, “If you have the unfortunate event of accidentally misdialing 911, we would prefer that you don’t hang-up any 911 calls that we get we are required to dispatch on so if you call, we come.”

The Citizen’s Police Academy is an eleven-week program designed to give citizens a working knowledge of the West Monroe Police Department. Each session consists of weekly classes that meet at various locations in the city of West Monroe. Classes are held in the spring and fall each year.

The instruction gives citizens a knowledge of the job of a police officer with the West Monroe Police Department. The topics covered include the following: Patrol, Detectives, Crime Scene, Evidence, Crash Reconstruction, K-9, SWAT, Use of Force, DWI Investigations, Street Crimes, Metro Narcotics, 9-1-1 Operations and Communications, Community Police, Records, and Mental Health. The West Monroe Police Department sponsors the Citizen’s Police Academy with the goal of educating attendees on the operations of the Department. This is accomplished through lecture, demonstrations, hands on activities, and tours, Attendees will have an opportunity to ride along with a police officer as part of the experience.

