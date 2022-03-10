WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and 90.3 KEDM Public Radio will host a West Monroe Candidates’ Forum.



The purpose of the Candidate Forum was to give the opportunity to West Monroe residents, business and community leaders to meet the candidates running for the Board of Aldermen. Early voting for this election is March 12-19. The election will be held on Saturday, March 26.



The citizens of West Monroe will not only get to vote on Aldermen within the district but for Aldermen at large as well. During the forum the candidates had the opportunity to introduce themselves and answer a few questions that the community had.

Though he lived in District 3, Billy Gullett Jr. said he hoped to represent the whole city as an at-large alderman. A life-long resident of West Monroe, Gullett said change was needed in the city, especially in areas he claimed were forgotten by Mayor Staci Mitchell and aldermen who have become complacent.

“The mayor has forgotten about the south side,” said Gullett, a Republican. “There is a lot of crime in the south side of West Monroe. There are not enough police officers patrolling our area. There was a drive-by shooting a half mile away from my house on Riverbend Drive.” According to Gullett, drainage improvements and street lighting were a priority in southern West Monroe.

“I’m willing to work with the mayor, if elected,” he said. “I understand her heart is in Antique Alley, but we have to remember the citizens because we won’t have businesses if our citizens aren’t taken care of first.”

Two of the candidates running at large are two men who currently serve as aldermen: Thom Hamilton and Ben Westerburg Jr., both of whom are Republicans.

Like Gullett, Hamilton also lives in District 3 but qualified as an at large candidate.

“I always try to put West Monroe first in every decision I make, to advance West Monroe for the sake of its citizens and its businesses,” Hamilton said.

Speaking of what he has learned while serving on the Board of Aldermen, Hamilton said, “The progress is slow but steady. You can’t change things overnight, but you can make change by keeping your eye on the prize.”

Hamilton was first elected to the Board of Aldermen in 2014, after former Mayor Dave Norris appointed him to fill an unexpired term on the board.

“I would like to continue working with Mayor Mitchell to complete the projects we all started together, like the indoor sports center as well as the city and downtown’s master plans,” Hamilton said. “I also want to see some progress made in the land bank initiative.”

Last November, Hamilton proposed the city launch a program buying and managing vacant or tax-foreclosed properties for redevelopment, otherwise known as a “land bank.”

Westerburg, who has served on the Board of Aldermen for more than five years, said he hoped voters would trust him with another term in light of his combined years of experience as an alderman as well as his five years of experience on the city’s planning and zoning commission.

“I have insight into the city’s operations,” Westerburg said. “I think we have made a ton of progress in the last few years.”

When asked about specific signs of progress, Westerburg said, “One is our award for ‘Cleanest City’ and our enforcement of rules and offering volunteer opportunities to make the city cleaner. Yards and properties across the city are cleaner.”

Westerburg said he looked forward to breaking ground on the city’s indoor sports complex. The city plans to spend up to $19 million building the indoor sports complex near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center. City officials hope the complex draws many tournament sporting events and many visitors to the area.

“I hope the changes in the districts this year will result in more voter turnout,” Westerburg said. “Voter participation is key, and I hope people get out and vote.”

DISTRICT 1

Roger “Keith” Kimball and West Monroe Alderwoman Morgan Buxton will meet in the District 1 election. They are both Republicans.

Kimball, who owns Kimball’s Fiberglass and Motorsports, said he and his wife agreed he should become a candidate because they were concerned about the country’s political climate and “local politics is where it all starts.”

“If we don’t watch what we’re doing here locally, we’’ll end up like the rest of the world,” Kimball said.

Kimball said he did not believe the current members of the Board of Aldermen were addressing matters important to their constituents.

“We don’t feel like that’s happening under the current board,” Kimball said. “I’m going to say 90 percent of the people we talk to don’t know what the aldermen do or don’t know who is their alderman. If you’re just a floating political figure, what do you do?”

Kimball referred to an incident where he claimed the city failed to timely remove a tree that had fallen on a fence.

“We understand the city gets busy, but this man’s child could not get out and play until the city removed the tree that fell on the fence,” Kimball said.

Kimball said he worked with the Monroe Police Department for 17 years and has served as a reserve officer with the West Monroe Police Department for 20 years.

Buxton pointed out she has served on the Board of Aldermen since 2019. She was born and reared in the city, attending Highland Elementary School, West Monroe High School and later the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

“I come from a family with deep roots in this community and a legacy of serving here, through founding and growth of Christ Church West Monroe,” Buxton said.

Buxton voiced support for Mitchell and her work keeping a focus on projects that expanded the city’s economic development opportunities.

“As city leaders, we want to create conditions where businesses can thrive and provide opportunities for our citizens. It’s closely connected to infrastructure, safety and quality of life initiatives that impact our day to day lives. It all plays hand in hand,” Buxton said. “I believe this administration has done a great job of keeping that focus.”

Buxton described her time on the Board of Aldermen as a “rewarding experience.”

“I want to help continue the momentum for a beautiful and safe place to live, worship, work and play for current residents and generations to come,” Buxton said.

DISTRICT 2

In District 2, voters will decide between two current members of the Board of Aldermen—James “Polk” Brian and Trevor Land. Both are Republicans.

Brian and Land each referred to a series of projects improving road and sewer infrastructure as well as building a network of sidewalks throughout the city.

“I’ve been walking the neighborhoods and people are concerned about drainage and streets,” Brian said. “Our engineers went through the whole city and found the streets which are in the worst condition. We are overlaying those first.”

On a similar note, Land said, “I’d like to think people can see how the city is moving forward, including some things people can’t see like sewer lift stations and other infrastructure. Look at the number of roads we’ve done in recent years, like Montgomery, which was in real bad shape. There’s so much more to do. It’s all in progress.”

When asked what distinguished him from his opponent, Brian pointed to his more than 20 years of service on the Board of Aldermen.

“I think I am well-suited to look forward to new projects and accomplish what we’ve planned,” Brian said. “Having served the city longer, I believe I know about how things should be done.”

When asked the same question, Land pointed out he has only served one term, having come onboard the same year Mitchell was elected mayor.

“I have new and fresh insights because I am trying to look at it from a business perspective,” said Land, who has experience in construction and as an electrical contractor. “I use insights from my job in my work as an alderman.”

Brian and Land have each told The Ouachita Citizen they had nothing uncharitable to say about the other and have agreed to campaign on their own merits.

DISTRICT 3

Voters in District 3 will consider four candidates, including Nora Collins, Anthony Holmes, Rodney Welch, and Annanias Word. Collins, Holmes and Welch are Democrats while Word is an independent.

Collins cited crime and racial division as two areas that motivated her to become a candidate.

“This is not Vietnam,” Collins said. “We have crime, but no zip code is exempt from crime. That’s why we have neighborhood watch. We need more residents involved. I want more neighborhood watches and clean-up opportunities.”

Collins said she captains the neighborhood watch group in her area. She also referred to her community service with the West Monroe Community Center and the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council.

Of racial division, Collins said, “We need more blacks, more black entrepreneurs involved. They need to establish their businesses. There is a divide. There is a stigma. Make no mistake. Monroe has a way of inviting black entrepreneurs. I want that in West Monroe.”

Holmes, who previously served as a member of the Richwood Board of Aldermen, also cited crime as a problem area in District 3 in addition to poor public infrastructure.

“You cannot bind new pipes with old pipes,” Holmes said. “They’re going to bust.”

Holmes also voiced some suggestions concerning Mitchell’s proposal to build a marina and pier on the Ouachita River in downtown West Monroe.

“I know the mayor wants a pier on the river, but we need a pier with booths for vendors, or a pier that has décor, where we can honor certain people like Bill Russell,” Holmes said.

Welch, who owns an insurance agency in District 3 as well as Welch Financial Group, said he hoped, if elected, he could work with the Community Center to offer more programs for area youth.

“I’d also like to focus on encouraging home ownership for individuals in District 3,” Welch said. “That is one of the biggest issues I see in reducing crime in District 3. The majority of residents are renters so they do not have the same vested interest that a homeowner would. I want to show people how they can own homes.”

According to Welch, he was a longtime resident of West Monroe, unlike several other candidates.

“That’s what distinguishes me from the other candidates,” Welch said. “One of the main reasons I decided to run was because I grew up in District 3. It took a village to raise me, and I’m always reminded of to whom much is given, much is required.”

Welch also said he obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Grambling State University in Grambling, a master’s degree in business administration from Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi and was currently pursuing a doctorate in public administration from Northcentral University, a private online university headquartered in San Diego, California.

Word, who pastors the Freedom Bible Church on Montgomery Avenue, said he became a candidate because he could see the crime and the other issues facing residents in District 3 every week.

“A few of the people in the community were telling me they had no voice,” Word said.

“They believed no one heard them. As a Christian, that hurt me to hear.”

Word said he qualified as an independent because he agreed with certain positions commonly held by Democrats and Republicans alike.

“As a Christian, I am supposed to choose what is morally correct,” Word said. “Typically, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, have been the ground for conflict. It’s always a fight between two parties. If we’re fighting, we cannot be united. I want unity. I don’t want to create any division. I’m not the servant of only one party.”

Word said he hoped to serve on the Board of Aldermen for the sake of other families besides his own.

“I want to see today’s generation have it better than we did,” Word said.