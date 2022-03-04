WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Election season is here, and on Thursday, March 10, 2022 the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and 90.3 KEDM Public Radio have set up a West Monroe Candidates’ Forum.

According to the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce, the candidate forum is a chance o for West Monroe residents, business, and community leaders to meet the candidates running for the Board of Aldermen. Early voting for this election is March 12 through 19 (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 AM until 6 PM. The election is set for Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The forum will take place on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 6 PM at West Monroe High School’s Edgewood facility, directly across from the school’s auditorium. The organization said all candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves to the audience and will be asked questions by the forum’s moderator, Corey Crow of 90.3 KEDM Public Radio.

The forum is free and open to the general public, but seating is available on a first come, first served basis. The event will be broadcast on 90.3 KEDM, online at KEDM.org, and streamed to the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber Facebook page @westmonroechamber.

For more information about the forum, call the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961.