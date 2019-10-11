West Monroe Board of Alderman passes property tax for economic district

The $5 million property tax will go towards revamping the old Trenton Street Golf Course location

WEST MONROE, La. (10/11/19)– The former Trenton Street Golf Course will soon be transformed into a diverse space for the city of West Monroe. It’s called the Highland Park Economic Development District, and West Monroe’s Board of Alderman unanimously agreed to move forward with the project on Tuesday.

“They also unanimously agreed to levy a $5 million property tax, which our property taxes are still extremely low, but that $5 million will go towards economic development within the district,” said Mayor Staci Albritton Mitchell.

The former golf course comprised of about five acres of land have been out of operation for the last several years.

In addition to creating new trails and recreation space on the old golf course, a portion of it will be commercial and another area will be reserved for residential space.

Mayor Albritton Mitchell says the money will only be collected from people who own property in the district–which right now the city owns that space.

“The entire community will be able to benefit from with the trails and the recreation and the public space, but it is kind of financed by the people who will benefit the most from the property,” said Mayor Albritton Mitchell.

Mayor Albritton Mitchell says this will be a once a year tax, and that nothing will be collected until the property is sold.