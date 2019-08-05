West Monroe announces new Assistant Director at Convention Center

WEST MONROE, La. — (News Release) The City of West Monroe is pleased to announce that Megan Hodge will join the City of West Monroe staff as the Assistant Director of the West Monroe Convention Center.

Hodge previously served as the Facilities and Events Coordinator at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. In her role at the West Monroe Convention Center, she will assist Convention Center Director Darren Burgess in recruiting events, working with clients and marketing the facility’s services which include catering and beverage services.

“I thoroughly enjoy meeting new people and working together to ensure that each of their events are successful,” Hodge said. “I look forward to utilizing my talents and skills to succeed in this role, and I am so grateful to have been given such a wonderful opportunity.”

The City of West Monroe is committed to improving services offered at the West Monroe Convention Center, which includes upgrades to the facility. The lobby area of the Convention Center was recently repainted, and the restroom facilities are currently undergoing a complete renovation.

To learn more about the Convention Center and its services, please call (318) 396-5000.