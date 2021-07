Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) --The July 4th weekend has officially kicked off all over the town, people are telling me they're just happy to be out in this beautiful weather with friends and family, and socializing, something we couldn't do last year because of the pandemic. but this year, people are celebrating early in the morning.

Just on the other side, in Monroe, Flying Tiger hosted their first annual firecracker 5k, and this fundraiser started early in the morning at 8am.