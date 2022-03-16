WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and the Kiroli Foundation reported they are excited to announce the 3rd Annual Love Local Festival details. According to the City of West Monroe’s Facebook page, the festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2022, at Kiroli Park. The admission is 5 dollars.

The city stated that the one-day event would showcase local talents like musicians, artisan vendors, and food trucks. For more information, you can send an email to kirolifoundation@westmonroe.la.gov.

Organizers ask that vendors send an email with examples of your work and a description to kirolifoundation@westmonroe.la.gov. According to the city, currently, no direct marketing vendors or info booths will be allowed.