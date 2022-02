WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— The West Carroll Parish has added itself to the list of parishes under burn bans currently. The ban was issued Thursday, February 10 prohibiting “All Outdoor Burning” in the parish until further notice.

According to a release, the ban is temporary. West Carroll Parish Police Jury President, Jack L. Madden cites that the lack of adequate rainfall as a contributing factor in the fire danger and numerous grass fires are being reported.