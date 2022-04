Content Warning: The tractor pictured in the article is not the actual tractor that was reported stolen; however, it is the model of the stolen tractor.

EPPS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 25, 2022, or March 26, 2022, an 4650 series John Deere tractor was reported stolen from Jones Flying Service. The tractor’s serial number RW4650P001507.

If you have information in reference to the tractor theft, contact the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-428-2331.