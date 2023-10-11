WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE.KARD) — On Saturday, September 30, 2023, the West Carroll Sheriff’s Department and West Carroll Narcotics Investigators executed a narcotic search warrant at a residence on Oak Street in Oak Grove, La.

Upon arrival, authorities detained two subjects, 34-year-old Thomas Albert Collum III and 42-year-old Ashley Nicole Putman. According to authorities, Collum and Putman had three active arrest warrants for the Distribution of a Sch. II CDS, (Methamphetamine) as a result of the investigation.

According to reports, authorities seized approximately 22 grams of suspected meth, 6.5 Dosage Units of Acetaminophen Hydrocodone, 7.5 Dosage Units of suspected Acetaminophen Oxycodone, 37 Dosage Units of suspected Trazodone tablets, 4 Dosage Units of suspected Tadalafil, 2 Dosage Units of suspected Sildenafil Citrate, one set of digital scales, Various baggies and containers used for packaging and containment of the controlled dangerous substances. One marijuana smoking pipe, one savage model 64 .22 long rifle, with large bag of .22 long rifle ammo found inside of the residence.

Collum and Putman were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule ll, Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule ll, Possession of Schedule ll Hydrocodone, Possession of Schedule ll Oxycodone, Illegal Firearm in the Presence of CDS, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Legend Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Putman was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Sch. II CDS, Conspiracy to Distribute Sch. II CDS, Illegal Firearm in the Presence of a CDS, Possession of Legend Drug, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Sch. II CDS.