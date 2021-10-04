Wellness fairs to take place in West Monroe on October 13th and in Monroe on October 20th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Healthy Communities Coalition and the Cities of Monroe and West Monroe are inviting the public to upcoming Wellness Fairs.

The West Monroe Wellness Fair will be on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, from 10 AM to 2 PM in the West Monroe City Hall parking lot.

Also, the Monroe Wellness Fair will take place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, from 10 AM to 2 PM in the parking lot of the Monroe Civic Center.

The events are free and will be held outdoors. A food truck will be onsite for people to enjoy a convenient lunch while they’re at the events.

LifeShare Blood Center will also be onsite so participants will have the opportunity to donate blood.

For agencies or organizations who wish to set up a booth at either event, please contact the LSU AgCenter at 318-323-2251.