Felicia will join KTVE/KARD as our new morning anchor!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/24/2020) — Felicia Michelle is the new co-anchor for KTVE/KARD morning team! Chelsea Jones is still here though! She’ll be returning to weekends as our anchor.

Felicia will join Anna and Lexi to bring you all your local, national and international news Monday through Friday from 5am-7am on NBC 10 and 7am-9am on FOX 14!