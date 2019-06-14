St. Martin Crime Stoppers post WANTED woman; she responds in the comments

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. MARTIN, LA (WVLA) - (6/14/19) There is nothing funny about an attempted second degree murder charge.

However, what is definitely funny is the fact that the St. Martin Parish Police Department put out a post Wednesday evening asking the public for assistance in finding a young woman by the name of Precious Landry and she commented under the post!

After the post went live, people began to tag Landry and she decided to comment showing her dislike for that particular mugshot.

The Sheriff's Office responded making the following statement:

Precious Landry you are always welcome to head over to the Sheriff's Office and take a new picture if you want! Or you can just wait to take it when someone turns you in to collect on the $1,000 reward!

Her response is what has everyone on social media sharing the post and laughing hysterically.

Precious responded,

No, do y'all job!!

As of this morning, Precious had not been arrested. We'll keep you updated on an arrest.

