SANTA BARBARA, Cali. (KLFY) – (5/24/19) A company known for its ranch dressing has launched a new line of summer clothing and accessories.

The Hidden Valley Ranch summer line includes pool floats, a swimsuit that reads “I put ranch on my ranch,” towels and more.

Prices range from $15 to $50. Click here for more information.

