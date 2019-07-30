Florida woman allegedly bites off part of boyfriend’s thumb during argument

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fight between a Lutz woman and the father of her child ended after she bit off part of his thumb and left a piece of it on the floor for children to see, authorities said.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Yesenia Casiano, 39, “willfully and intentionally” bit off part of the man’s thumb, removing a piece of it and causing serious bodily injury.

Then she allegedly hit the man several times with open and closed fists and kicked him in the stomach.

The act was witnessed by children living inside of the home, who also observed what is believed to be a piece of the man’s thumb on the floor of their living room.

While the victim was en route to Suncoast Emergency Care for treatment, Casiano fled in a black Ford van with the tag IHMM70 before deputies were able to arrive.

Deputies said Casiano and her boyfriend were living together and had one child in common.

The sheriff’s office said Casiano was arrested for domestic aggravated battery resulting in serious injuries, but the arrest report states her whereabouts are unknown.