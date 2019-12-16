Weekly Holiday Host: Cliff’s Banana Bread

WEST MONROE, La. (12/16/19) — Cliff Beck comes in and whips up his famous Big Daddy Banana Bread, a delicious treat for the holiday season!

Take a look at the recipe here!

Banana Bread:

12-14 processed bananas

1 lb of butter

4 cups of sugar

6 eggs

4 cups of self-rising flour

1 tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of nutmeg

2 tbsp of vanilla

4 cups of walnuts

1 cups of walnuts to top

Step One: Process bananas and set aside

Step Two: Cream sugar and butter

Step Three: Add vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg

Step Four: Slowly add flour and vanilla (mix thoroughly)

Step Five: Add 4 cups of walnuts

Step Six: Pour into 8oz loaf pan and top with remaining walnuts

Step Seven: Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes

Allow bread to cool off and enjoy!