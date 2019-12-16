Weekly Holiday Host: Cliff’s Banana Bread

WEST MONROE, La. (12/16/19) — Cliff Beck comes in and whips up his famous Big Daddy Banana Bread, a delicious treat for the holiday season!
Take a look at the recipe here!
Banana Bread:
- 12-14 processed bananas
- 1 lb of butter
- 4 cups of sugar
- 6 eggs
- 4 cups of self-rising flour
- 1 tsp of cinnamon
- 1 tsp of nutmeg
- 2 tbsp of vanilla
- 4 cups of walnuts
- 1 cups of walnuts to top
Step One: Process bananas and set aside
Step Two: Cream sugar and butter
Step Three: Add vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg
Step Four: Slowly add flour and vanilla (mix thoroughly)
Step Five: Add 4 cups of walnuts
Step Six: Pour into 8oz loaf pan and top with remaining walnuts
Step Seven: Bake at 350 degrees for 55-60 minutes
Allow bread to cool off and enjoy!