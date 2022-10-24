BRADLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Monday afternoon, smoke could still be seen circulating in the air after a wildfire surged near Warren Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bradley County Rural Fire Department, they received a call out to Bradley County Road 363. Within a few hours, officials say a total of 500 acres was engulfed.

Officials are still investigating to determine the cause.

Nine area fire departments with the help of brush trucks, and pumpers responded to the scene. As of Monday afternoon, officials say the wildfire has been contained but the threat still stands as high winds continue with a lack of rainfall.

After the unexpected blaze over the weekend, officials want to bring attention to burn bans across the Natural State.

During a burn ban, residents are prohibited from any kind of outside burning until lifted by a county judge.

Click here to see a map of Arkansas counties currently under burn bans.