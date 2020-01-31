Weekend Events — January 31, 2020

WESTS MONROE, La. (1/31/2020) — It may be January, but this weekend’s temperatures will have the ArkLaMiss feeling like spring, giving you the perfect opportunity to enjoy all the fun events happening around the Twin Cities!

Friday-Sunday

Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Get you deerstalker cap on – the play’s afoot! From the award-winning mastermind of mayhem, Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor), comes a fast-paced comedy about everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson must crack the mystery of”The Hound of the Baskervilles” before a family curse dooms its newest heir.

Watch as intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than 40 characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can the heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far elementary the truth can be at Strauss Theatre Center!

Hours : 7:00 p.m. except Sunday 2:00 p. m.

Cost : $30 for adults/$15 for Students

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

Saturday

St. Vincent dePaul Community Pharmacy: Poor Man’s Run

The ULM College of Pharmacy will be hosting its 3rd Annual St. Vincent dePaul Community Pharmacy: Poor Man’s Run. This family-friendly event is a charity 5K race and 1-mile fun run sponsored by the Pharmacy Council to raise money for our community’s local non-profit pharmacy, St. Vincent dePaul Community Pharmacy.

Hours : 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Cost : $10-$30

Address : ULM School of Pharmacy

Website : http://www.eventbrite.com/e/st-vincent-depaul-community-pharmacy-poor-mans-runregistration-82565831625?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Public Art 101 Workshop

The Louisiana Percent for Art program invites you to attend its fifth Public Art 101 Workshop hosted by the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens/Educational Building on Saturday, February 1st from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm.

This workshop will provide you with the tools and necessary vocabulary to navigate the complex world of public art as well as offer guidance on the best practices for engineering and fabricating projects that meet and exceed expectations. Led by award-winning public artist and designer, Joel Breaux, this all day session is designed for artists of any discipline who wants to gain knowledge about the nuts and bolts of public art and placemaking.

Hours : 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/535903100600989/

World Wetlands Day Celebration

Join Black Bayou to learn more about wetlands and how important they are to us. Activities and arts and crafts for all ages to learn more about the plants and animals of the wetlands and some of the threats they are facing.

Hours : 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/481436619441091/

Free Kid’s Clinic – ULM Baseball/Softball

Don’t miss out on a free kid’s clinic with the ULM Baseball and Softball team! Boys and Girls ages 5-12.

Hours : 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : ULM Warhawk Field

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1079812675703364/

Mushroom Talk and Guided Walk

Join Louisiana Master Naturalists Suzanne Laird and Kim Paxton to learn about some of the mushrooms in this area. The program will start with a presentation in the Visitor Center followed by a guided walk to look for mushrooms.

Hours : 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

480 Richland Pl Drive, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-387-1114