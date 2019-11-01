Weekend Events in the Twin Cities

The first weekend in November will be a fun one for the Twin Cities!

(11/1/19) WEST MONROE, La. — There are plenty of things to do during the first weekend of November in the Twin Cities!

Friday

The Revelries & Towne

Don’t miss out on the Revelries at the Hub on November 1st! Born out of Baton Rouge,Louisiana, The Revelries bring full sounding, guitar driven rock straight to the alt rock scene.

The group has an original sound influenced by bands such as Catfish and the Bottlemen, Kings of Leon, and John Mayer. The band released their first two singles “Blonde Hair, Blue Eyes” and “Abbot Kinney” in 2018. The singles landed them on countless Spotify curated playlists launching them into the scene. With shows all across the southern region of the U.S. the band is on the move!

Hours : 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address : The Hub



All Weekend Long

Evil Visons Haunted House – BlackOut

You’ve heard the stories, You’ve felt the fear, Now Join the scare for 2019 as Evil Visions brings you The Aftermath! 10 Years after the Campus Carnage outbreak, find out what Evil lies within these walls! See Evil Visions in a whole new light… Without lights! Join Evil Visions for their Blackout Nights, where they crank up the intensity & Scares by turning off all the lights. You and your group will have just 1 glowstick to make it through…. can you survive?

Date(s) : 11/01/2019 – 11/03/2019

Hours : 7:00 Pm – 12:00 AM

Cost : $20

Address : Evil Visions Haunted House

Saturday

Blues, Brews, and BBQ

It’s not difficult to draw visitors to the scenic Ouachita River, but it doesn’t hurt to throw in the promise of good music and food. Top it all off with some ice cold beer, and you’ve got a perfect event. The Market will be open from 10am-5pm. Monty Russell, Ricky White, and Pocket Kandy will perform live on the Banner Ford stage. Food trucks will be on site with BBQ and other menu options. There will be a wide range of shopping from artisans, boutiques, pet products, jewelry, beautiful purses, soaps, hand carved wooden figures, and original paintings.

Don’t miss the Homebrew Tasting with 3 Homebrewers as well as Choice with samples of craft beers from 1pm-4pm for $15. Fly down the 250ft Zipline that is 35ft in the air and can accommodate 2 riders at a time. Cost is $10 per ride. And Bayou Bagz Cornhole will host a tournament from 12pm-4pm.

Hours : 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Cost : Free admission; $15 beer tasting; $10 for the zip line

Address : Downtown Riverwalk

First Saturday Kids Program

This month’s program will be all about the fall and all the different things that let us know what season it is.

Hours : 10:00 AM for Pre-K & K; 11:00 AM for 1-6 grades

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge

ULM Alumni Awards Brunch and Homecoming Presentation

Join the ULM Alumni Association in honoring the Golden Arrow Alumni Award recipient, George H. Schaeffer, Sr., and the Rising Young Alumni Award recipient, Tyler Flemister. They will introduce the 2019 Homecoming Court, King, and Queen and recognize all former Kings and Queens along with former Miss NLUs and Miss ULMs. The annual Alumni Association highlights will also be presented at this time. Your ticket includes brunch, mimosas, bloody mary bar, and entertainment by Rod Allen Payne.

Hours : 10:00 AM

Cost : $20 for Alumni Association Members, $25 for Community Members

Address : University of Louisiana at Monroe

ULM vs Arkansas State

Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on Arkansas State! Get there early for all the homecoming festivities!

Hours : 2:30 PM

Cost : $15-35

Address : ULM Malone Stadium

2019 Taste of the Twin Cities

Taste of the Twin Cities is in its 24th year! On Saturday, November 2, 2019 the Pilot Club of the Twin Cities will host its 24th annual Taste of the Twin Cities from 4:00pm – 8:00pm at the West Monroe Convention Center in West Monroe, Louisiana. Join them for an event you know and love showcasing local restaurants featuring samples of delicious food and retail exhibitors offering opportunities to shop from an array of specialties! And don’t forget the always popular silent auction!

Date(s) : 11/02/2019 – 11/02/2019

Hours : 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cost : $15

Address : West Monroe Convention Center

901 Ridge Avenue, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-396-5000

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/779819522476115/

Landry Vineyards Music Concert – Firesteed

Firesteed play classic rock, country, oldies and dance music. Jambalaya, cheese trays, 4 types of boudin, wine bellini’s and drinks will be offered for purchase. Don’t forget to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to relax on the lawn or call to reserve a table. Food and cold drinks are welcomed but please do not bring pets or outside alcohol. The tasting room will open at 11:00 AM and will carry through to the end of the concert. Don’t miss out on the wagon tours that will be available through the vineyards during the concert. Come celebrate an afternoon of fun with your family and community!

Hours : 4:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Cost : $10.00 adults young adults 13-18 years $5.00 children 12 and under are free.

Address : Landry Vineyards

Wild Wild West

Wild Wild West Annual Street Dance in Alley Park! Delicious food including sliders provided by JAC’s Tailgaters. Beverages provided by Choice Brands, Inc. and Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. Wear your favorite boots to dance the night away! Music by Bayou DJ. The cake auction is always a crowd favorite featuring beautiful cakes up for silent auction.

Date(s) : 11/02/2019 – 11/02/2019

Hours : 7:00 PM

Cost : Tickets: $30, Tables start at $300

Address : Alley Park

Saturday & Sunday

CA Studio’s The Play Called Noah’s Flood

Don’t miss out on a showing of The Play Called Noah’s Flood at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens! At the end of the fifteenth century, the little town of Frogsham near Chester, England musters its dubious resources to mount the Corpus Christi play of Noah and the Flood.

This medieval play-within-a-play presents a town full of characters who mirror their Biblical pageant counterparts, including the Seven Deadly Sins. It also provides a humorous glimpse of 15th century stagecraft and the timeless panic of performers who must go on before the play is ready.

Hours : Saturday at 6:00 PM; Sunday at 4:00 pm

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Sunday

Twin City Marathon

The Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau along with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana are excited to bring you a tour of our two cities via the Twin City Half and Full Marathon race.

The terrain of the course will start off a little on the hilly side and wrap up as flat as possible. The routes will wind you through the beautiful historic downtowns of both cities as well as along majestic tree lined neighborhoods full of majestic homes and along bayous. The event will start and finish at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe, LA.

The course is certified USA Track & Field/Boston Marathon Qualifier All profits of this half/full marathon will be awarded to non-profit(s) selected by the race planning committee local to the Monroe/West Monroe, LA area.

Hours : 7:30 AM –

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

Antique Alley Open House

Annual Open House. Stroll the Alley on a beautiful Fall Afternoon and enjoy refreshments, music, and more. Shop antiques, boutiques, specialty shops, & more. Antique Alley has something for everyone!

Hours : 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Antique Alley