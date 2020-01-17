Weekend Events for January 17-19, 2020

Check out all the events happening around the Twin Cities!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/17/2020) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend but don’t know where to go? Have no fear–Sheila Snow is here! Take a look at all the fun events happening around the Twin Cities this weekend:

Friday & Saturday

Ag Expo 2020

Ag Expo is a combination of several events in one venue appealing to the agricultural community and general public and includes a Trade show, Educational Seminars, “Ag Alleys” featuring commodities and a mini-farm that targets youth but enjoyed by all ages, Junior Livestock Show, Stock Dog Trials and Horse Exhibit. Don’t miss out!

Hours: Friday 2-8pm; Sat 9am-4pm

Cost: $7

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

Saturday

Native Plants & Native Landscapes

Join Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners on Saturday morning, January 18th, 2020, for their 10th Annual January Gardening Seminar held in conjunction with Ag Expo. This year’s theme is all about native plants and native landscapes. Three expert speakers are lined up to share information about incorporating natives into our landscapes and conservation efforts underway to protect natural areas that we draw inspiration from.

Hours : 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM

Cost : $20

Address : West Monroe Convention Center

Precious Legacy Archives and Museum Tour and Challah Demonstration

Enjoy a museum tour from 10:00 am-2:00 pm and a challah demonstration from 2:00 -4:00 pm on January 18th!

Address : Temple B’Nai Israel

Ms. Pat – Stand Up Comedy Show

Ms. Pat takes The Hub’s stage January 18th for unique and hilarious night of comedy. Host of The Patdown, Ms. Pat has appeared on TV Guide Network’s “Standup in Stilettos”, and Nickelodeons “Mom’s Night Out”. With a comedy career now spilling over 9 years this powerful woman brings an honest, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her shows.

Hours : 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $10-$40

Address : The Hub

Friction Fighting Championship 5

Professional and Amateur mixed martial arts event showcasing the best talent around. A family friendly event and open to the public. Door open at 6pm and fights start at 7pm. Tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities available.

Hours : 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost : $25 – $900

Address : Monroe Civic Center

An Evening with Don Cincone

Enjoy an evening with artist Don Cincone!

Hours : 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Address : Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum