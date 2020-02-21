Weekend Events — February 21, 2020

WEST MONROE, La. (2/21/2020) — The sun will finally be out this weekend, so take advantage of the sunshine! Here’s a list of all the fun events happening around the Twin Cities!
MSO Presents Strings & Things
The season finale of the “MSO Presents” series is a fantastic doubleheader! First, classical aficionados will be thrilled by Mozart’s Quartet No. 21 in D Major, K. 575. Written at the height of his prowess as a chamber composer, this piece was dedicated to the King of Prussia in 1789, and remains in the repertoire of the modern chamber ensemble to this day. Local MSO members strings are: ldiko Lusk (violin), Samatha Parker (violin), Robin Baggarly (viola), Mark Mc Cleery (cello). Second, MSO principal percussionist Mel Mobley joins the quartet for his original composition for string quartet and marimba. The evening concludes with a flourish as the versatility of the percussion section is on display!
Date(s) : 02/20/2020 – 02/20/2020
Hours : 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Cost : $5-$15
Address : Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall
700 University Ave, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : (318) 342-3811
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/592966751264360/
Winnie Brave Southwest Tour
Winnie Brave is hitting the road through the American Southwest for their annual winter tour. Hear them live at the Flying Tiger Brewery on February 20th!
Date(s) : 02/20/2020 – 02/20/2020
Hours : 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Address : Flying Tiger Brewery
506 North 2nd Street, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : (318) 547-1738
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1509348442549989/
ULM Baseball vs Grambling State
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Baseball team take on Grambling State!
Date(s) : 02/21/2020 – 02/21/2020
Hours : 6:00 PM
Address : ULM Warhawk Field
Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203
Phone : 318-342-1000
West Monroe Pen & Sort
Don’t miss out on Team Penning & Ranch Sorting at the West Monroe Pen & Sort!
Date(s) : 02/21/2020 – 02/21/2020
Hours : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena
501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292
Phone : 318-325-9160
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/977684739271291/
The Sound of Murder at Strauss Theatre Center
This murder mystery is sure to please, with a cast of wacky characters complete with suspense, love, and FLATULENCE. You’ll always remember “The Sound of Murder.” Don’t miss out on this show with catering by Gator Girls!
Date(s) : 02/21/2020 – 02/22/2020
Hours : Doors open at 6:00 p.m. show begins 6:30 p.m.
Cost : $50 per person
Address : Strauss Theatre Center
1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201
Phone : 318-323-6681
ULM Women’s Basketball vs the Ragin’ Cajuns
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Baskeball team take on the Ragin’ Cajuns!
Date(s) : 02/22/2020 – 02/22/2020
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
ULM Men’s Basketball vs the Ragin’ Cajuns
Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men’s basketball team take on the Ragin’ Cajuns!
Date(s) : 02/22/2020 – 02/22/2020
Hours : 2:30 PM
Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum
4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-1000
Krewe de Life Mardi Gras Ball Fundraiser
You are cordially invited to attend the 2020 Krewe De Life Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 7:00pm – 12:00am. Celebrate the legacy of Honorary King Matthew Cameron and life of liver recipient Honorary Queen Emmy Bostick. Enjoy an enchanted evening of music, dinner, dancing and open bar. Participate in a silent auction with fabulous items including sports memorabilia, local dining, gourmet baskets and more! All proceeds from this event will benefit LOPA Foundation. Your generous contribution will truly make a life-saving difference for those awaiting an organ and tissue transplant by funding LOPA’s community education and family support programs. LOPA Foundation is a 501c3 organization. Your donation may be tax deductible.
Date(s) : 02/22/2020 – 02/22/2020
Hours : 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Address : Bayou Pointe Student Event Center
100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209
Phone : 318-342-5216
Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/475962409730112/?active_tab=about
Bridal Extravaganza
The perfect networking event for brides, grooms and wedding industry supplier! The party atmosphere will include information, resources and fun for brides and grooms as they plan their most special day! Mimosas, Door Prizes, Swag Bags, and Cake/Food samples.
Date(s) : 02/23/2020 – 02/23/2020
Hours : 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM
Cost : $10; children under 12 FREE
Address : West Monroe Convention Center
901 Ridge Avenue, West Monroe, LA 71291
Phone : 318-914-2026