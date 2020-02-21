Weekend Events — February 21, 2020

WEST MONROE, La. (2/21/2020) — The sun will finally be out this weekend, so take advantage of the sunshine! Here’s a list of all the fun events happening around the Twin Cities!

MSO Presents Strings & Things

The season finale of the “MSO Presents” series is a fantastic doubleheader! First, classical aficionados will be thrilled by Mozart’s Quartet No. 21 in D Major, K. 575. Written at the height of his prowess as a chamber composer, this piece was dedicated to the King of Prussia in 1789, and remains in the repertoire of the modern chamber ensemble to this day. Local MSO members strings are: ldiko Lusk (violin), Samatha Parker (violin), Robin Baggarly (viola), Mark Mc Cleery (cello). Second, MSO principal percussionist Mel Mobley joins the quartet for his original composition for string quartet and marimba. The evening concludes with a flourish as the versatility of the percussion section is on display!

Date(s) : 02/20/2020 – 02/20/2020

Hours : 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost : $5-$15

Address : Emy-Lou Biedenharn Recital Hall

700 University Ave, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : (318) 342-3811

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/592966751264360/

Winnie Brave Southwest Tour

Winnie Brave is hitting the road through the American Southwest for their annual winter tour. Hear them live at the Flying Tiger Brewery on February 20th!

Date(s) : 02/20/2020 – 02/20/2020

Hours : 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Address : Flying Tiger Brewery

506 North 2nd Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : (318) 547-1738

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1509348442549989/

ULM Baseball vs Grambling State

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Baseball team take on Grambling State!

Date(s) : 02/21/2020 – 02/21/2020

Hours : 6:00 PM

Address : ULM Warhawk Field

Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-1000

West Monroe Pen & Sort

Don’t miss out on Team Penning & Ranch Sorting at the West Monroe Pen & Sort!

Date(s) : 02/21/2020 – 02/21/2020

Hours : 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

501 Mane Street, West Monroe, LA 71292

Phone : 318-325-9160

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/977684739271291/

The Sound of Murder at Strauss Theatre Center

This murder mystery is sure to please, with a cast of wacky characters complete with suspense, love, and FLATULENCE. You’ll always remember “The Sound of Murder.” Don’t miss out on this show with catering by Gator Girls!

Date(s) : 02/21/2020 – 02/22/2020

Hours : Doors open at 6:00 p.m. show begins 6:30 p.m.

Cost : $50 per person

Address : Strauss Theatre Center

1300 Lamy Lane, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-323-6681

ULM Women’s Basketball vs the Ragin’ Cajuns

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Women’s Baskeball team take on the Ragin’ Cajuns!

Date(s) : 02/22/2020 – 02/22/2020

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

ULM Men’s Basketball vs the Ragin’ Cajuns

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Men’s basketball team take on the Ragin’ Cajuns!

Date(s) : 02/22/2020 – 02/22/2020

Hours : 2:30 PM

Address : ULM Fant-Ewing Coliseum

4099 Northeast Dr, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-1000

Krewe de Life Mardi Gras Ball Fundraiser

You are cordially invited to attend the 2020 Krewe De Life Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 7:00pm – 12:00am. Celebrate the legacy of Honorary King Matthew Cameron and life of liver recipient Honorary Queen Emmy Bostick. Enjoy an enchanted evening of music, dinner, dancing and open bar. Participate in a silent auction with fabulous items including sports memorabilia, local dining, gourmet baskets and more! All proceeds from this event will benefit LOPA Foundation. Your generous contribution will truly make a life-saving difference for those awaiting an organ and tissue transplant by funding LOPA’s community education and family support programs. LOPA Foundation is a 501c3 organization. Your donation may be tax deductible.

Date(s) : 02/22/2020 – 02/22/2020

Hours : 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Address : Bayou Pointe Student Event Center

100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-5216

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/475962409730112/?active_tab=about

Bridal Extravaganza

The perfect networking event for brides, grooms and wedding industry supplier! The party atmosphere will include information, resources and fun for brides and grooms as they plan their most special day! Mimosas, Door Prizes, Swag Bags, and Cake/Food samples.

Date(s) : 02/23/2020 – 02/23/2020

Hours : 12:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Cost : $10; children under 12 FREE

Address : West Monroe Convention Center

901 Ridge Avenue, West Monroe, LA 71291

Phone : 318-914-2026