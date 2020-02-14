Weekend Events– February 14, 2020

WEST MONROE, La. (2/14/2020) There’s no better way to kick off another Mardi Gras weekend than with a day full of love–Valentine’s Day of course! Sheila Snow stops by to tell us all about the fun happening around the Twin Cities, check it out!

All Weekend

ULM Baseball vs Southeast Missouri State

Join in on the fun and watch the ULM Baseball team take on Southeast Missouri State!

Hours: Friday- 6 pm; Sat- 3 pm; Sun- 1 pm

Cost: $5-10

Address : ULM Warhawk Field

Gold Cup BMX

The Gold Cup/600 Point Weekend BMX event will be held February 14-16 at the Twin City BMX. Friday night pre-race sign ups is from 5:00 -7:00 PM. Saturday Gold Cup Qualifier sign ups is from 2:00 PM -4:00 PM. Sunday State Qualifier sign ups is 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM. For insurance purposes every rider has to have a valid USABMX membership to be allowed on the track. Registration for the gold cup race has to be done in person at the track during the sign up times.

Address : Twin City BMX

Bayou Trade Days Mardi Gras Celebration

Join Bayou Trade Days this weekend for family fun and shopping. Bayou Trade Days will be open for Flea Market shopping from 9-5 on Fri and Sat, and 12-5 on Sun. In addition, they will be hosting a Mardi Gras Celebration all day with a live band and a Mardi Gras Pet parade at 11:30! There will be an inflatable slide for the kids, as well as plenty of great vendors and food!

Hours : 9-5 on Friday & Saturday; 12-5 on Sunday

Cost : Free

Address : Bayou Trade Days

Friday Night

Moonlight in the Garden

Treat yourself or your significant other this Valentine’s Day with a moonlit stroll through the Garden! Join the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens February 14 from 5pm-8pm in the Garden for Moonlight in the Garden! $5/person!

Date(s) : 02/14/2020 – 02/14/2020

Hours : 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Cost : $5/person

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Saturday

Krewe of Janus Children’s Parade

The parade will be rolling through the mall the morning of February 15th with the Krewe of Janus’ King, Queen and the Royal Court! Registration and Line up will begin near Dicks Sporting Goods. The route will begin at FYE make its way towards JC Penny’s, then around Center Court and back thru the food court ending in front of Raising Canes. This is a free family event. Parade entrants must bring their own throws such as beads, cups, candy and toys. Wagons, bikes, or small battery operated vehicles are allowed.

Address : Pecanland Mall

Mardi Gras Festival

Don’t miss the fun in Alley Park with food truck, Mardi Gras festivities, and music from Four on the Floor starting at 2 pm before the Krewe of Janus parade rolls through downtown.

Hours : 11:00 am to 7:00 pm

Cost : Free to attend

Address : Alley Park

14th Annual Krewe of PAWS Mardi Gras Pet Parade

The 14th Annual Krewe of PAWS Mardi Gras Pet Parade will roll through Antique Alley in West Monroe, LA on February 15th! The theme is “The Magic of Furry Tales…and feathers & scales!” The parade isn’t just for dogs…if you have other furry pets or those with feathers or scales, they are welcome to be a part too!

Hours : 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Address : Antique Alley

Jester Jog 5K

The most festive 5K of the year! Run a portion of the Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade route and back through downtown West Monroe in your Mardi Gras-themed outfits! The crowds will already be gathered for the parade, so many will cheer on the race participants as they run past. Finisher beads for everyone as well as age/gender metals! Enjoy King Cake after the race. Participants will gather in Alley Park located on the corner of Trenton and Natchitoches Street.

The race begins at 3:00 p.m.

Hours : 3:00 PM

Address : Alley Park

37th Annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade

Don’t miss out on the 37th Annual Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade on Feb. 15th!

Hours : 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Monroe-West Monroe

Mardi Gras Parade Party

Stop by our location from 4-7pm for food, music, and giveaways! Enjoy some spicy jambalaya or a hot dog from our food tent. Grab some Monroe-West Monroe merch while you’re here! Bottled water will be available, but for everything else – Bring Your Own Beverages! We’re located at 212 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA, right across the street from Miro’s Restaurant. See y’all there!

Hours : 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Cost : Free

Address : Monroe-West Monroe Convention and Visitors Bureau

212 Walnut Street #100, Monroe, LA 71201