Weekend Events!

WEST MONROE, La. (1/10/20)– Looking for something fun to do in the Twin Cities this weekend? Look no further! Check out everything happening right here in town!

Friday-Sunday

NELA Boat, Gun, and Outdoor Show

The North East Louisiana Boat, Gun, and Outdoor Show will be held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center January 10-12. Different outdoor items such as boats, ATV’S, guns, tractors and more will be available for purchase. There will also be a gun show.

Hours : Friday: Start time 12:00 PM, Saturday & Sunday: Start time 9:00 AM

Address : Ike Hamilton Expo Center Arena

Friday

Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Gown Exhibit Public Opening Reception

Don’t miss out on the Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Gown Exhibit Public Opening Reception from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm on January 10!

Hours : 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

A Night of Comedy in DOMO

A Night of Comedy in DOMO is an evening of laughter and food! Must be 21+. Hosted by Daniel “Catfish” Norred with Glenn Stuart leading the night.

Hours : 10:00 PM –

Cost : $10

Address : Kahlo tapas & tequila

Saturday

Children’s Funday

Don’t miss out on Children’s Funday at the Biedenharn Museum and Gardens!

Cost : $5 per child

Address : Biedenharn Museum and Gardens

Introduction to Hand-Drawn Animation with Jay Davis

No previous painting experience required. Learn the principles of traditional animation and animate a bouncing ball on your iPad or Android tablet. Required for the class: an iPad/ Android tablet equipped with the RoughAnimator app (available for purchase through the App Store and Google Play) and a drawing stylus. About the Instructor: Jay N. Davis animated for Walt Disney Feature Animation in Burbank, CA from 1994 – 2007. His animation can be seen in the Disney classics Hunchback of Notre Dame, Atlantis, and Meet the Robinsons. Additionally, he has animated for various live-action films including Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and for the video game State of Decay 2. Jay is originally from Monroe and has recently moved back home. To Register: visit masurmuseum.org/upcoming-events

Hours : 1:00 – 4:00 PM

Cost : $60- Museum members, $75- non-members

Address : Masur Museum of Art

Christmas Light Yoga Class

Don’t throw away your old holiday lights! Recycle them with a Christmas Light Yoga Class hosted by 200RYT Asja Jordan and Elmarie Wessels. Join them Saturday, January 11th 5-6 pm at The Hub Music Hall and watch the sun go down and the holiday lights come on with an all-level, beginner friendly yoga class. All lights will be taken to Lowe’s Home Improvement after the yoga class in which they will go through a recycling process. All attendees will be given FREE admission to The Hub’s concert featuring Doug Duffey & BADD and Waterloo Revival.

Hours : 5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Cost : Free, donations accepted

Address : The Hub

Doug Duffey & BADD and Waterloo Revival Concert

Hear Doug Duffey & BADD and Waterloo Revival live at the Hub on January 11th!

Hours : 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Address : The Hub

Full Moon Campfire Program

Enjoy a Full Moon campfire program with s’mores at 6:30 pm on January 11th at Black Bayou

Lake National Wildlife Refuge!

Time: 6:30-8pm

Cost : Free

Address : Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge