Weekend Events

WEST MONROE, La. (12/14/19) —

Continued Holiday Events

Candy Cane LaneChristmas at the Biedenharn

Santa’s Christmas Village

Downtown Lights

Freedom Trees

Christmas Tree Stroll and Christmas Wishing Tree

Friday & Saturday

Open Wagon Rides Through the Lights

Landry Vineyards is once again providing its wonderful wagon so everyone can take a ride through the festive lights in Monroe and West Monroe. The 30-minute rides begin at 5 PM every Friday and Saturday nights beginning Nov 29. The ride begins at Commerce Street and ends at Wood Street. For private group rides during the week, please call Jason at 318-537-4328.

Hours : 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : $5 per person

Address : Antique Alley

Saturday & Sunday

SYAA’s Hollywood Holiday 2: Laugh-In Edition

Join Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts as their SYAA stage is transformed into a big Hollywood soundstage ready to celebrate the holidays as they travel back to Hollywood and back in time to the late 60s and the days of Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In.

Hours : Saturday 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM, Sunday 3:00 PM

Address : Strauss Youth Academy for the Arts

Saturday

Calhoun Christmas Parade

Don’t miss out on the 2019 Calhoun Christmas Parade!

Hours : 11:00 AM

Address : Calhoun Research Station

321 Highway 80 E, Calhoun, LA 71225

Christmas in the Park

Come have a great time in Downtown Monroe at First Monroe’s Christmas in the Park! Live Nativity, Food Trucks, Cookie Decorating, S’mores, Ornament Making, Kiddie Train, Pony Rides.

Hours : 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Address : First Baptist Church Monroe

Holiday Outdoor Movie sponsored by Centric Federal Credit Union

What could be better than watching one of your favorite Christmas movies in Antique Alley under the magical Christmas lights? The Holiday Outdoor Movie is free for everyone! Get ready to watch Baby Shark and Elf!

Hours : 5:30 PM

Address : Alley Park

Marc Broussard Concert

Don’t miss out on Marc Broussard in concert on December 14th! Marc Broussard is an artist with a unique gift of channeling the spirits of classic R&B, rock and soul into contemporary terms. This gift has been a matter of common knowledge since 2002, when Broussard released his debut album, Momentary Setback, which he recorded and released independently at age 20. David Grace is the opening act.

Hours : 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Address : The Hub

The Sound of the Holidays

It’s fun and excitement for all ages as the MSO is joined by the Monroe Symphony Chorus and “the river and through the woods” to have a great time; there will be plenty of moments to cheer the heart and warm the spirit as the MSO performs holiday classics, both new and old, in the spectacular concert event. Be sure to grab extra tickets for your family and friends!

Hours : 7:00pm

Cost : $30

Address : North Monroe Baptist Church