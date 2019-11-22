Weekend Events!

WEST MONROE, La. (11/22/19) —

Brides, Beaus, and Bubbly

Join Bayou Pointe Student Event Center for Brides, Beaus, & Bubbly! They welcome you to enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer as you meet with the area’s premier wedding vendors! Vendors will be on site showcasing the best this area has to offer in way of weddings and events. Stick around for the “after party” that will include a live band, dancing, and area food trucks.

Date(s) : 11/22/2019 – 11/22/2019

Hours : 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Cost : $10

Address : Bayou Pointe Student Event Center

100 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-5216

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1254313228109167/

Candy Cane Lane Drive Thru Christmas Light Park

Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over One Million Christmas lights. Candy Cane Lane will be open daily Nov. 22 – Dec. 31 from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Date(s) : 11/22/2019 – 12/31/2019

Hours : 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Cost : $20 Family Vehicle / $40 Commercial Vehicle

Address : Candy Cane Lane

170 Highway 151 North, Calhoun, Louisiana 71225

Phone : 318-801-2935

Website : http://www.facebook.com/pg/CCLChristmasLights/about/?ref=page_internal

Santa’s Christmas Village

Don’t miss out on Santa’s Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum! Santa’s Village Includes: Cookie decorating, Visits with Santa, model train village,Make and Take holiday ornament, Snow Shows, Festive light display, Rides down Mount Sneaux, Photo ops, the new giant snow globe, and all exhibits!

Date(s) : 11/23/2019 – 12/22/2019

Hours : Thur-Fri 5pm to 8pm, Sat 10am to 8pm, Sun 1pm to 6pm

Cost : $8 per person

Address : Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum

323 Walnut Street, Monroe, LA 71201

Phone : 318-361-9611

Sock Moccasins Making at Poverty Point World Heritage Site

Take a pair of tube socks and use them to make your own moccasins from 9:30 – 11 a.m., on Saturday, November 23. This program, for children age 6-12 years of age, will be held under the picnic pavilion. Poverty Point will supply the socks and trim, while you supply the creative ideas. Design the colors to go on your moccasins or put ribbon on them. Take advantage of this family day at Poverty Point World Heritage Site and bring a picnic lunch to enjoy while visiting the site.

Date(s) : 11/23/2019 – 11/23/2019

Hours : 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Cost : $4

Address : Poverty Point World Heritage Site

6859 Highway 577, Pioneer, LA 71266

Phone : 888-926-5492

ULM vs Coastal Carolina

Join in on the fun and watch ULM take on Coastal Carolina!

Date(s) : 11/23/2019 – 11/23/2019

Hours : 4:00 PM

Cost : $15-35

Address : ULM Malone Stadium

514 Warhawk Way, Monroe, LA 71203

Phone : 318-342-1000

Website : http://ulmwarhawks.com/schedule.aspx?path=football

Denim and Diamonds Fundraiser

The 2019 Denim and Diamonds Fundraiser will be November 23rd at the Monroe Civic Center! Dance all night to the incredible music by Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monsters! There will be a silent and live auction, lots of games, and raffle tickets for a Louis Vuitton overnight bag!

Date(s) : 11/23/2019 – 11/23/2019

Hours : 7:00 PM

Address : Monroe Civic Center

401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway, Monroe, LA 71210

Phone : 318-329-2225

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/1090664461322569/

Taylor Dayne Concert

Taylor Dayne is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. With a career spanning three decades, Taylor’s debut single “Tell It to My Heart” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three decade career, including number ones “Love Will Lead You Back”, “Prove Your Love”, and “I’ll Always Love You.” See her live at the Hub on November 23rd!

Date(s) : 11/23/2019 – 11/23/2019

Hours : 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Address : The Hub

201 Washington St., Monroe, LA 71201

Website : http://www.facebook.com/events/2352536841660414/

35th Annual Chili Cook Off

35th Annual Alumni Association Chili Cook-Off sponsored by the 31 Ambassadors! Check in is at 10:30 am and awards will be given out at 2:30. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Alumni Association at (318) 342-5420 .• Open to the Public • Maximum of six (6) members per team • Chili to be cooked from scratch on site (see rule sheet) • Each team receives Head Cook Apron and goodies • You must supply your own equipment (table, chairs, burners, etc.) • Showmanship (Optional)- prize for the best dressed/most spirited/fun/goofy team For applications, please use the link to submit. https://alumni.ulm.edu/eventsx/alumni-association-annual-cook-off

Date(s) : 11/23/2019 – 11/23/2019

Hours : 10:30

Cost : $40/public

Address : University of Louisiana at Monroe

700 University Avenue, Monroe, LA 71209

Phone : 318-342-3610