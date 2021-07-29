WEDDING PLANNING? Hear from a store owner on the best bridesmaid gifts to give

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today we are joined with the store owner of Starlette Galleria, to talk about bridesmaid gifts to help all the brides out there that are also getting married. Check out Starlette Galleria by clicking, here.
by: Mya HudginsPosted: / Updated:
WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Today we are joined with the store owner of Starlette Galleria, to talk about bridesmaid gifts to help all the brides out there that are also getting married. Check out Starlette Galleria by clicking, here.