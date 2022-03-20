WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fire early Friday night resulted in the death of one person and injured three more, including a firefighter.

Bienville Fire Districts 4 and 5 responded to the home on the 100 block of Memorial Park Dr. around 4:00 p.m. When they arrived crew were told an elderly couple and their daughter were inside the building.

The daughter and mother managed to escape the home with severe burns. A firefighter was also injured in the fire. The father’s body was later found inside of the home.

Both women and the firefighter were taken to a hospital in Shreveport for their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.