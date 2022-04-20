WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 4:24 PM, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Tractor Supply on the 200 block of Mane Street in reference to a Theft complaint. As officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with an employee who advised authorities they witnessed a suspect remove two ATVs from inside of the store and placed them on the side lot.

According to the employee, they saw the theft on the store’s video surveillance, and the incident took place on Monday, April 18, 2022. The employee then mentioned that at 6:21 PM on April 18, 2022, the suspect transported the ATVs to the front parking lot and placed one of the ATVs in the back of an unknown vehicle.

Nino Yock Kiki Johnson

The vehicle then exited the parking lot with one of the ATVs. At 7:22 PM, the suspect selected another ATV and placed it in the back of a silver four-door truck before leaving the parking lot.

According to the employee, the ATVs valued $1,600 each. Officers identified the suspect as 37-year-old Nino Yock Kiki Johnson.

Officers made contact with Johnson and read him his Miranda Rights. Johnson advised officers that he placed the ATVs on the side lot, then placed them in vehicles. He also mentioned he was going to an unknown address later that day to receive $1,100 from two unknown individuals for the ATVs.

According to Johnson, he didn’t know why he did it, but it was a “weak minded decision.” Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions Prohibited, and Felony Theft.