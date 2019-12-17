“We just couldn’t believe that we were spared.”​​ Family survives tornado by hiding in closet

VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Residents in Vernon Parish hit by yesterday’s tornado are now cleaning up the damage.

News 10 spoke with a family whose house was destroyed off of John Brewer Road. They say they’re just thankful to be alive.

“We couldn’t believe it that we made it when we walked out and saw all the damage and stuff in the room where we were at and the room he was in,” Sherry Craigen said.”We just couldn’t believe that we were spared.”​​

Dan and Sherry Craigen, along with their granddaughter, Cheyenne, and her fiancé, Devin, hid inside a closet in their home when they saw the tornado heading their way.​

Cheyenne Wilbur explained, “It was right there and we ran into the closet. We sat down. He was holding the door up and it was just the worst feeling ever. You could feel the house. It was horrible.”​​

Craigen added, “As he was closing the door, we could see the roof peeling off the top of the house.”​​In the five minutes the family hid in the closet, the tornado destroyed their home.​​

“This is the room that we ran into to get into this closet and we were down in when it all happened. Devin was standing up and I was in here back up in here and my grandma was sitting under the clothes and we pretty much had to break the door to get out,” said Wilbur.​

It was something the Craigen’s have never been through before.​ Having just the clothes on their backs, they said they are just thankful to be alive.​​

“The walls are caving in and the shelves look like they’re falling down but we were not scratched. Not touched. It is a miracle from God that we are still here,” said Craigen.