MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe Police Chief is speaking out after an increase in gun violence in our area that may involve juveniles and gangs.

Five different shootings were reported over the weekend of March 5th, including one where a 13-year-old was shot. Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan says the department is doing everything it can to minimize these criminal acts.

“We’re gonna exhaust the 4th District, we’re gonna exhaust the Western District of Louisiana, and we’re gonna prosecute people, and we’re gonna make the best case possible that we can, so we can dismount these organizations from the top down.” Says Zordan.

“And we have zero tolerance here. We need to help the people in this city to call us and let us know when they know something that goes on.” He added.

In the five recent shootings, two people died and six people were injured.

One shooting happened March 5th at the 1700 Block of South 9th St injuring a 13-year-old. The Monroe Police have made two arrests, but they are still looking for a third suspect.

The second shooting happened also on March 5th around 3 a.m. The victim was identified as Edward Patrick and later died from his injuries.

The third shooting was reported around 8 p.m at the Tinseltown Movie Theater in West Monroe.

The West Monroe Police say this shooting involved two gangs from Monroe, mostly juveniles.

Zordan says the investigation on whether these shootings are connected continues .

“At this point we don’t know if they are linked or not. The only two that I could possibly say are linked are the OYO hotel and the shooting that happened on Wendell Dr.”

Two other shootings were reported in the early morning hours of March 6th just one hour apart from each other.

The Monroe Police reported the first shooting took place at the OYO Hotel at the 1000 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard around 12 a.m. where they found four injured victims who were young adults and juveniles.

The second shooting happened at the1600 block of Winnsboro Rd shortly after 1 am. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office reported one person died from the shooting.

Even though gun violence has repetitively affected our area in recent days, Zordan says, compared to previous years, it has actually decreased.

“Eight of our categories, in the major violent category, we’re down 20.8 percent.” He explains.

Zordan says these gangs are being tracked down

“We know everything about those groups. Their real names, and nicknames, where they live, who they hang out with, girlfriends, and everything else. Unfortunately, it takes time to put these kinds of cases together, but we are on it.”

Officials say three out of four of those shootings have been solved.