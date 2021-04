BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kori Gauthier has been missing since April 6, according to Spencer Gauthier.

Spencer Gauthier is Kori Gauthier’s uncle and our Kourtney Williams spoke with the determined family member on Fox Morning News First Edition.

On Thursday, these flyers were handed out on LSU’s campus:

If you are interested in helping with the search for Kori Gauthier, come by the LSU Vet School at 8 a.m.