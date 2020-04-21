WATCH: Tony Spell addresses supporters after posting bail

Pastor Tony Spell addressed his supporters in front of East Baton Rogue Parish Prison after posting bail on Tuesday.

Spell was arrested Tuesday morning after a warrant was issued stemming from an incident on Sunday that was caught on video. The video allegedly shows Spell rapidly backing up a church bus toward a protester who was standing on the side of the road in front of the Life Tabernacle Church.

Spell was previously issued six summons last month after he continued to hold church services at Life Tabernacle with hundreds of parishioners in attendance in defiance of Governor John Bel Edward’s “stay at home” order meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

A report from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s office confirmed a parishioner at Life Tabernacle Church passed away from complications related to COVID-19 last week.