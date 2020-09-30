WATCH: Social Media reaction; First Presidential Debate

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD Facebook live-streamed the Presidential Debate and throughout the evening our reporter Hunter Elyse was monitoring the comments to see what you, the viewer, were saying.

Belinda says “Our time to be heard is at the ballot box on November 3rd.” Comments continued in response to that with Nicole saying “and so is ours good luck.” Other people have been commenting things like Shan saying “President Biden!” or Diamond saying “Biden telling the truth here we go.”

While there were many comments geared towards the interactions between President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden, a lot of people like Joanie and Larry simply commented “Trump 2020”.

KTVE/KARD has been monitoring these comments in real-time and they continue to flood in every few seconds with viewers expressing their opinions throughout the Presidential Debate. Even though the first debate is over, you can still comment on our Facebook page right now to express what you hope to see President Trump and Former Vice President Biden are talking about.