LAFAYETTE, LA (KLAF)- Michael “Walker” and Gretchen Wilson Vincent’s funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Our Savior’s Church-Lafayette Campus, 1201 E. Broussard Road, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70508.

The family has received guests at Our Savior’s Church-Lafayette Campus from since 12 Noon.

In support of Walker and Gretchen’s affection for the LSU Tigers, the family requested purple and gold attire for the services.