WATCH: LSU coach Ed Orgeron, athletics director Scott Woodward address media

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State University Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron and Athletics Director Scott Woodward address the media on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Woodward said Orgeron is a friend.

“We both love this team,” Woodward said.

“Search for a new football coach begins today,” Woodward said.

“When they came after the Kentucky game I knew it was time,” Orgeron said.

“I’m always going to appreciate my time here. I have no regrets,” Orgeron said.

“I understood the expectations for LSU,” Orgeron said.

Orgeron does not plan on coaching next year. He said he wants to take some time oof to find the direction he wants to go in.

“I’m gonna finish with this team,” Orgeron said. “I love LSU.”

The conference follows Sunday’s announcement of LSU and Orgeron parting ways after the 2021 football season.

“We have very high standards for all of our sports programs at LSU, and we will stand proudly behind our expectations of competing for SEC and national championships year in and year out,” Athletics Director Scott Woodward said. “Our last two seasons have simply not met that standard, and based on our on-field results and our evaluation of the potential for future immediate success, it is time for a new direction.”

Orgeron has been a part of LSU football since 2016.

Watch the press conference live here at 7 p.m.