Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
D’Arbonne Water North is issuing a boil advisory
Top Stories
Businessmen: New Orleans must reopen to save its economy
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings throughout the Arklamiss
Video
Gov. Edwards updates numbers, highlights U.S. military support in response to COVID-19 in Louisiana
LATEST: Louisiana is now reporting a total number of 23,928 cases with a total of 1,296 deaths
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings throughout the Arklamiss
Video
Top Stories
Ouachita Parish under tornado watch
Top Stories
Weekend Forecast – Saturday, April 18th
Video
Morning Forecast – Friday, April 17th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, April 17th
Morning Forecast – Thursday, April 16th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Will Burrow “Walk the Walk” in the NFL?
Video
Top Stories
Former Jaguars host virtual Pro Day at Mumford Stadium before NFL Draft
Video
Senior Night: CHA Flame’s Jacob Carlton, Carter Tibbs, Austin Taylor, Ian Miller, Britton Ponthieux, and Carson Taylor
Video
Buffalo Bills legend Kyle Williams on being Defensive Coordinator at Ruston: ‘ … No matter what level you’re at, the fundamentals don’t change. There needs to be a passion for the game …’
Video
With a little help, Ruston football cooks for their football players
Video
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Top Stories
PEEP Incorporated helped local tornado victims with gift cards and masks
Video
Top Stories
Sterlington hosts birthday parade for kids who are celebrating their birthday during COVID-19 quarantine
Video
Banner Ford provides lunch for St. Francis workers
Video
Audiologist uses 3D printer to make mask straps for health care workers
Video
BEHIND THE SCENES: Learn about the ULM Warhawk mascot and other native birds at the zoo
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings throughout the Arklamiss
News
Posted:
Apr 19, 2020 / 01:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 19, 2020 / 01:27 PM CDT
LIVE STREAM:
We’re live in the newsroom with your Arklamiss weather team.
Don't Miss
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings throughout the Arklamiss
Video
Weather
Live Streaming Video
Ouachita Parish under tornado watch
Gov. Edwards updates numbers, highlights U.S. military support in response to COVID-19 in Louisiana
Don't Miss
The City of Crossett will host a final procession for the Mayor
D’Arbonne Water North is issuing a boil advisory
Businessmen: New Orleans must reopen to save its economy
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings throughout the Arklamiss
Video
Gov. Edwards updates numbers, highlights U.S. military support in response to COVID-19 in Louisiana
LATEST: Louisiana is now reporting a total number of 23,928 cases with a total of 1,296 deaths
Video
While other colleges struggle, for-profits hope for revival
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: Tornado warnings throughout the Arklamiss
Video
Weather
Live Streaming Video
Ouachita Parish under tornado watch
Gov. Edwards updates numbers, highlights U.S. military support in response to COVID-19 in Louisiana