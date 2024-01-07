BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Jeff Landry will be sworn in today as the 57th Governor of Louisiana.
The ceremony, which will also include other state officials taking office, was moved from its originally scheduled date on Monday due to the expected inclement weather.
The inauguration will be livestreamed here. Bookmark this page for a wrapup of the proceeding later today.
