WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards, state officials to hold coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to provide an update Tuesday at 3 p.m. on how Louisiana will proceed with reopening its economy while mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Louisiana is ten days out from the expiration of the current extended Phase 2 reopening orders.

The latest data continues to show a clear decline in cases and positivity rates since Edwards first issued a statewide mask order on July 13, which was extended along with his Phase Two order through Friday, August 28.